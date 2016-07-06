版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments says offering 5.70 mln common shares

July 6 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp announces proposed offering of common stock

* Says offering 5.70 million common shares

* Plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 855,000 shares

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to reduce borrowings under co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐