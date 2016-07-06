BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments says offering 5.70 mln common shares

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :
* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp announces proposed offering of common stock
* Says offering 5.70 million common shares
* Plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 855,000 shares
* Intends to use proceeds from offering to reduce borrowings under co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system