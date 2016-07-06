BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp says James Kerr will join company as vice president of finance

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Gorman-Rupp Co:
* Rupp announces chief financial officer succession plan
* Rupp co says f wayne l. Knabel executive vice president and cfo, informed co of his decision to retire from company effective march 31, 2017
* Rupp co says effective january 1, 2017, company plans to appoint kerr as chief financial officer
* Rupp co says james kerr will join company as vice president of finance, and that effective january 1, 2017
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system