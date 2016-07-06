版本:
BRIEF-Empire State Realty Trust increases existing revolving credit facility to $1.1 bln

July 6 (Reuters) -

* Empire state realty trust increases its existing revolving credit facility to $1.1 billion

* Empire state realty trust inc says company has ability to further increase total capacity of facility to $1.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

