BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Western Digital Corp
* Western digital announces cfo transition
* Mark long will succeed olivier leonetti as cfo on sept. 1
* Q4 non-gaap gross margin is expected to be approximately 31 percent, consistent with its earlier forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Leonetti is leaving company to pursue other opportunities but will continue as cfo through sept. 1, 2016
* Now expects its q4 revenue to be approximately $3.46 billion, compared to its earlier forecast of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion
* Company now expects q4 eps, on a non-gaap basis, to be approximately $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)