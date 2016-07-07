版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners announces second open season for Grand Mesa Pipeline

July 7 Ngl Energy Partners Lp

* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces second open season for Grand Mesa Pipeline starting Thursday, July 7, 2016

* Open season will close on Thursday, July 28, 2016 at 5:00 pm central daylight time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐