BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical sees Q2 revenue about $5.4 mln

July 7 Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua biomedical, inc. Announces preliminary second quarter of fiscal year 2016 revenue; earnings conference call scheduled for august 9th

* Sees q2 revenue about $5.4 million

* Sees q2 revenue up about 72 percent

* Q2 revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects q2 total revenue of approximately $5.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

