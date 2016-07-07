BRIEF-Realogy says to refinance term loan B credit facility

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Realogy Holdings Corp
* Realogy announces intent to refinance its term loan b credit facility and extend maturity date by two years
* Intends to refinance its term loan b credit facility to extend its maturity date by two years to 2022.
* Arranged commitments from its bank group for a new term loan a tranche with a 2021 maturity date and expected proceeds of $330 million
* To use proceeds from new term loan a issuance, borrowings to reduce outstanding term loan b borrowings by about $800 million from $1.9 billion
* Company anticipates that financings will be completed by mid-july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.