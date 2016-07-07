版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Andrew Chisholm named to board of Royal Bank Of Canada

July 7 Royal Bank Of Canada:

* Andrew Chisholm appointed to the board of directors of Royal Bank Of Canada

* Chisholm served as an advisory director of Goldman Sachs until his retirement in April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐