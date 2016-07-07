BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical sees 2016 revenue $20 mln to $22 mln

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Alliqua Biomedical Inc :
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc and BSN Medical Inc announce definitive agreement on distribution rights for Sorbion dressing products in the U.S., Canada and Latin America; Alliqua updates fiscal year 2016 outlook
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million
* Will use about $1.75 million of proceeds of deal to reduce outstanding debt balance in accordance with credit agreement
* Updating revenue guidance for fiscal year 2016 to account for expected impact of deal of distribution rights for Sorbion products
* BSN to pay co up to $4.4 million for purchase by BSN of rights out of co's existing distribution deal with former Sorbion GMBH & Co KG
* FY 2016 revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.