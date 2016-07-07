版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Fred's June same store sales fell 1.3 percent

July 7 Fred's Inc

* Fred's reports June sales

* June same store sales fell 1.3 percent

* June sales fell 2.3 percent to $208.5 million

* June same store sales view up 1.5 percent - Thomson Reuters data

* Continue to see overall front store margin improvement as co expands assortments in high-margin categories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

