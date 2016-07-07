版本:
BRIEF-Paychex increases quarterly dividend to $0.46 per share and authorizes $350 mln stock repurchase

July 7 Paychex Inc

* Paychex increases quarterly dividend and authorizes $350 million stock repurchase

* Dividend will go from $0.42 per share to $0.46 per share

* Directors approved a $0.04 increase in company's regular quarterly dividend, an increase of 10 percent

* End date for authorization is may 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

