BRIEF-Northern Technologies Q3 EPS $0.20

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Northern Technologies International Corp
* Northern technologies international corporation reports financial results for third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 sales rose 4.9 percent to $8.687 million
* Sees FY net income between $0.40 and $0.70 per diluted share
* Currently evaluating if, and when, may need to write down our $1.9 million investment in former joint venture
* For fy ending august 31, 2016, expects net sales to be at lower end of previous guidance of between $34.0 million and $37.0 million
* If co decides to write down investment in former jv , company would incur a $1.1 million non-cash impairment charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.