2016年 7月 7日

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate 6.5 mln shares priced at $101 per share

July 7 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock

* Pricing of its public offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $101.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

