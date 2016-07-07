版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Credit Technologies acquires fraud mitigation technology

July 7 Advanced Credit Technologies Inc

* Advanced Credit Technologies Inc acquires fraud mitigation technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

