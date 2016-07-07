版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management says AUM up by 0.02 pct in June

July 7 RBC Global Asset Management Inc

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces June sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and Bluebay Funds

* June mutual fund net sales of $435 million

* As of June, assets under management increased by 0.02 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐