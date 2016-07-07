版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sevcon announces $10.15 mln private placement of units

July 7 Sevcon Inc

* Sevcon announces $10.15 million private placement of units

* Agreements to sell 1.1 million units at a price of $9.12 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

