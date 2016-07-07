版本:
BRIEF-Enterprise Products raises qtrly dividend

July 7 Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise declares quarterly distribution increase

* New distribution represents a 5.3 percent increase over distribution declared with respect to q2 of 2015

* Declared an increase in quarterly cash distribution paid to partners to $0.40 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

