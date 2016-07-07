版本:
BRIEF-M III Acquisition Corp prices $150 mln initial public offering

July 7 M III Acquisition Corp

* M III Acquisition Corp Announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering

* Priced its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

