BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT increases size of financing to $127.8 mln

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit :
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT increases size of financing to $127.8 million
* Northwest will issue a combination of 5,900,000 trust units at a price of $9.80 per unit
* Debentures will be convertible at holder's option into units of REIT at a conversion price of $12.75 per unit
* $65 million aggregate amount of 5.25% convertible subordinated debentures due July 31, 2021 at a price of $1,000 per debenture
* $127.8 million offering consisting of public offering of about $57.8 million of trust units
* $127.8 million offering also consisting of $65 million amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.