2016年 7月 7日

BRIEF-PNC raises common stock dividend to 55 cents per share

July 7 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC raises common stock dividend to 55 cents per share

* Qtrly dividend an increase of 4 cents per share, or 8 percent, from q2 dividend of 51 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

