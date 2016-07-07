BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces update regarding ruling of the International Court of Arbitration by unit

July 7 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding ruling of the International Court of Arbitration by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers

* International court of arbitration ruled Plaza liable for indemnification claim totaling about EUR 2 million, including costs from legal process

* Says provision for such amount shall be made in Plaza's books