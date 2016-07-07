BRIEF-Helen Of Troy Q1 adjusted non-gaap shr $1.27

July 7 Helen Of Troy Ltd :

* Helen of Troy Limited reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.37 to $4.77

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion

* Q1 revenue $347.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $356.2 million

* Helen of Troy Ltd says maintains fiscal year 2017 net sales revenue in a range of $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion

* Helen Of Troy Ltd Says Expects A Decline In Net Sales For Nutritional Supplements Segment Of Mid-Single digits for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.09, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S