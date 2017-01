July 7 Ultra Clean Holdings:

* UCT announces CFO transition

* Ultra Clean Holdings Inc says Casey Eichler, president and chief financial officer, will step down as of July 29, 2016 to pursue other opportunities

* Sheri Brumm, senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, has been promoted to CFO and will assume role effective July 30