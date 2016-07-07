BRIEF-Bellatrix announces sale of a 35 pct interest in Bellatrix Alder Flats plant

July 7 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix announces the sale of a 35 percent interest in
the Bellatrix Alder Flats plant
* Following completion of transaction, Bellatrix will retain
a 25 percent interest in alder flats plant
* Co will also have option to reacquire a 5 percent interest
in Alder Flats plant near end of final year of agreement at a
cost of $8 million
* Intends to use cash proceeds from transaction to partially
repay indebtedness outstanding under its syndicated credit
facilities
