版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Theraclion H1 revenue jumps 1,119 pct to 463,000 euros

July 8 Theraclion SA :

* H1 revenue EUR 463,000 ($512,772.50) versus EUR 38,000 year ago

* Says is actively looking for a future strategic partner to access the Chinese market, what could result in a creation of a joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐