BRIEF-Ferrari renews contract with Kimi Raikkonen

July 8 Press Release

* Renewal of the agreement between scuderia ferrari and kimi raikkonen

* Driver line-up for 2017 racing season will still consist of raikkonen and sebastian vettel

* Scuderia ferrari has renewed its technical and racing agreement with kimi raikkonen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

