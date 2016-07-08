BRIEF-Acorn International reports Q1 revenue $7.1 million

July 8 Acorn International Inc :

* Acorn International reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue $7.1 million versus $16.3 million

* Net income was $7.4 million in Q1 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $9.8 million

* Plans to sell certain real estate assets with carrying amount of about $18.1 million as part of ongoing liquidation policy

* May sell additional shares of Yimeng, as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: