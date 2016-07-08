版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Extended Stay America says appointed Kapila Anand to board

July 8 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America Inc announces appointment of Kapila Anand to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

