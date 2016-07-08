版本:
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma says pricing of registered direct offering

July 8 Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Galena Biopharma announces pricing of registered direct offering

* Says entered into agreements with certain investors providing for issuance of 28 million shares at $0.45 per share

* Offering also includes warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares of common stock with exercise price of $0.65/share

* Galena Biopharma Inc says offering also has gross proceeds to company of $12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

