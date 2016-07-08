版本:
BRIEF-Aphria Q4 earnings per share C$0.02

July 8 Aphria Inc :

* Aphria Inc. concludes transformational year with continued profitability in 4th quarter

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.02

* Aphria Inc qtrly revenue $ 2.8 million versus $499,890 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

