公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Timken acquires Lovejoy Inc for about $66 mln

July 8 Timken Co

* Timken acquires Lovejoy, Inc.; expanding product portfolio to include industrial couplings & universal joints

* Deal for approximately $66 million

* Expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in first year of ownership, excluding one-time transaction costs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

