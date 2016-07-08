版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Omni-Lite industries says June 2016 backlog rises 255 pct from Jan 2016

July 8 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc

* Lite industries announces new orders and revenues in q2

* Sales for Q2 over $2.1 million us

* June 2016 backlog rises 255% from Jan 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐