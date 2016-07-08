BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corp announces agreement to sell Permian Basin mid-stream assets

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
July 8 Resolute Energy Corporation
* Announces agreement to sell Permian Basin Mid Stream assets; provides operational update
* Resolute will receive $32.85 million of initial payment, while company's partner in mustang area will receive balance of $17.15 million
* Resolute says proceeds initially will be used to reduce debt and to fund development activity in co's properties in Delaware basin in west Texas
* Deal for aggregate gross consideration of up to $110 million
* Exited June with record production of more than 15,400 boe per day
* Daily production rate at end of q2, 2016, was 15,412 boe per day, exceeding prior record production rate of 14,911 boe/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.