版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Dataram Corp announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split

July 8 Dataram Corporation Announces 1

* For-3 reverse stock split

* Reverse stock split will reduce number of shares of Dataram's common stock outstanding from approximately 7.5 million to about 2.5 million

* Reverse stock split will be effective with Nasdaq capital market at open of business on July 11 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐