BRIEF-Goodfellow Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Goodfellow reports its results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2016 and declares an eligible dividend

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly sales $166.7 million versus $154 million

* Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.15 per share