BRIEF-Engot and Tesaro present positive data from ovarian cancer drug

July 8 Tesaro:

* Engot and Tesaro partnership generates positive data from engot-ov16/nova phase 3 trial

* Says Engot-OV16/NOVA's NDA and MAA submissions are planned for Q4 2016

* Engot-OV16/NOVA trial successfully achieved its primary endpoint of PFS in germline BRCA mutant cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

