BRIEF-Cenveo announces reverse stock split

July 8 Cenveo Inc :

* Cenveo announces reverse stock split

* Reverse split of its common stock, $0.01 par value, at a ratio of 1-for-8, effective July 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

