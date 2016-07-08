版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Skywest June revenue passenger miles was 2.50 bln

July 8 Skywest Inc :

* Skywest Inc reports combined June 2016 traffic for Skywest airlines and ExpressJet airlines

* June load factor 84.5 percent versus 85.2 percent in June 2015

* Reported 168,060 block hours in June 2016 , compared to 176,695 block hours in June 2015

* June available seat miles 2.95 billion versus 3.05 billion

* June revenue passenger miles 2.50 billion versus 2.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

