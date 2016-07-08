版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Gemini Corp says Chris Podolsky CPA, CA to join as CFO

July 8 Gemini Corp :

* Gemini Corporation announces executive change and appoints new director

* Chris Podolsky CPA, CA will be joining organization as chief financial officer, effective July 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

