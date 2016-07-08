BRIEF-Tesla Exploration provides update to credit facility negotiations

July 8 Tesla Exploration Ltd :

* Tesla provides update to credit facility negotiations

* Continues to negotiate with UK and Canadian lenders to reach an agreement to allow company to continue to function as a going concern

* Has received notification that current agreement has been extended to July 11, 2016

* A failure to reach an agreement would have a material adverse effect on company