BRIEF-Cameco port hope conversion facility workers accept new collective agreement

July 8 Cameco Corp:

* Cameco Corp says unionized employees at Cameco's port hope conversion facility have voted to accept a new collective agreement

* About 230 employees, have agreed to a three-year contract that includes a seven per cent wage increase over term of agreement