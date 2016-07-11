BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says F-35 program announces phase II cost reduction initiatives

July 11 Lockheed Martin
* Says F-35 program announces phase II cost reduction
initiatives
* Says Department of Defense announced two initiatives with
industry to reduce F-35 lightning II production and sustainment
costs today
* Says first is a two-year extension of "blueprint for
affordability for production" program announced in 2014
* Says second is creation of a similar concept to reduce
operation and sustainment costs of F-35 weapon system
* Says co, Northrop Grumman, Bae Systems are investing up to
$250 mln targeting FY2018-FY2022 to reduce sustainment costs by
10 percent
