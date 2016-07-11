BRIEF-Petrus sells oil, natural gas interests in Peace River area of Alberta

July 11 Petrus Resources Ltd :
* Petrus announces asset disposition and 2016 budget update
* Has sold its oil and natural gas interests in Peace River
area of Alberta to rising star resources ltd for $30.0 million
* Petrus board of directors has approved a $17.5 million
capital expenditure budget for second half of 2016
* Sold oil and natural gas interests in Peace River area of
Alberta to Rising Star Resources Ltd for total consideration of
$30.0 million
* Cash proceeds from disposition will initially be used to
reduce amount owing under co's revolving credit facility to
about $84 million
* Borrowing capacity under facility was reduced as a result
of disposition, from $120 million to $106 million
* Will continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities to
expand footprint in Ferrier area
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)