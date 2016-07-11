版本:
BRIEF-Sorrento, Servier enter exclusive worldwide license, collaboration agreement

July 11 Sorrento Therapeutics

* Sorrento and Servier enter into exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for development and commercialization of anti-PD-1 antibody

* Financial terms of agreement include, among other things, a non-refundable upfront payment to Sorrento of EUR 25 million

* May also receive development milestone payments for initial product and each additional product

* May receive up to EUR 710 million in payments based on commercial sales milestones

* To be entitled to receive royalties on sales of commercialized products ranging from high single-digit to double-digit percentages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

