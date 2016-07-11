BRIEF-Royal Nickel Corp announces $2 mln flow-through financing

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 Royal Nickel Corp:
* announces $2 mln flow-through financing to fund qiqavik 2016 gold exploration program
* Says Intends To Complete A Non Brokered private placement of up to 3.95 million flow-through shares at $0.51 per flow-through share
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.