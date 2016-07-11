版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 03:27 BJT

BRIEF-Input Capital Corp announces change in year-end

July 11 Input capital corp

* Input capital corp. Publishes Q1 operations update and announces change in year-end

* Will change its financial year end from march 31 to sept. 30 to better align its financial reporting periods with business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

