公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-PPG names Jeff Oravitz as vice president of PPG Coatings Services

July 11 PPG Industries Inc:

* PPG announces executive appointment

* Jeff Oravitz, previously CEO of MetoKote, is appointed vice president of PPG Coatings Services and president of PPG-MetoKote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

