BRIEF-Kevin Blair to join Synovus as new chief financial officer

July 11 Synovus Financial Corp :

* Kevin blair to join synovus as new chief financial officer

* Blair succeeds Tommy Prescott, who announced his retirement earlier this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

