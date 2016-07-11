BRIEF-Regency Centers offers 4.35 mln common shares

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Regency Centers Corp
* Regency centers announces common stock offering
* Says offering 4.35 million common shares
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem its outstanding $300 million 5.875% senior unsecured notes due june 15, 2017
* Also intends to use a portion of net proceeds to settle in full forward starting swaps with notional amounts of $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei