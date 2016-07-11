BRIEF-Regency Centers offers 4.35 mln common shares

July 11 Regency Centers Corp

* Regency centers announces common stock offering

* Says offering 4.35 million common shares

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem its outstanding $300 million 5.875% senior unsecured notes due june 15, 2017

* Also intends to use a portion of net proceeds to settle in full forward starting swaps with notional amounts of $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)