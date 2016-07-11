版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Imperva sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.20-$0.22

July 11 Imperva Inc :

* Imperva announces preliminary second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.20 to $0.22

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $57.5 million to $58 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $66.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

